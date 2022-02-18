Authentic Nigerian Food in Dubai

The biggest Nigerian restaurant chain in the world, Dubai’s Enish is a restaurant and lounge which provides visitors with a chance to enjoy “authentically plated” Nigerian cuisine in the Middle Eastern country. With six thriving branches across the UK, one in the U.S. and Dubai, Enish is the biggest Nigerian Restaurant chain in the world – and it’s getting bigger. The Dubai outlet has since become the go-to place for Nigerian celebrities and visitors ready to experience flavourful West African tastes. Opening its doors to Dubai in February 2020, the restaurant flourished despite the circumstances of the upcoming pandemic. Since moving overseas and opening the first Middle Eastern outlet in Dubai, Enish will be opening one more outlet in the city on the palm later this year. Enish offers Nigerian food in Dubai to provide ‘a true taste of Nigerian cuisine & beverages with a fine dining experience’. Enish is a perfect addition to Dubai’s diverse gastronomy landscape, being a popular destination for luxury and fine dining in the region.

