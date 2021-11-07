Australia’s Dominic Di Tommaso Uses Joburg as His Obstacle Course

Some people thrive on adrenaline and are always seeking their next big thrill. Parkour, or freerunning, is another exhilarating sport that’s taking the country by storm. Even though it’s been around for years, many talented athletes are now making the sport popular in South Africa. Parkour athletes aim to get from one point to another without any equipment by running, jumping, climbing, swinging (other epic moves) across an environment. It is usually practised in urban spaces, but can be done anywhere and athletes see the world as their obstacle course. Athletes study their environment and plan how to best navigate it by moving around, across, through, over and under its features.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
