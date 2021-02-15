AURA Builds World’s First WhatsApp Security Chatbot In Partnership With Tracker

Share with your network!

AURA, South Africa’s leading security and medical response platform has launched the world’s first WhatsApp security chatbot in partnership with Tracker, one of the country’s most trusted names in stolen vehicle recovery.

Powered by AURA, Tracker’s unique Tracker CareGuard service offers rapid mobile emergency response anywhere, anytime within South Africa. The new cutting-edge solution enables subscribers to request immediate mobile armed response assistance wherever they are by sharing a location pin in WhatsApp.

Warren Myers, Founder and CEO of AURA says the new WhatsApp service illustrates the power of technology in preventing and combating crime and the role it plays in enabling South African businesses to offer innovative security products and services to customers. “The Tracker CareGuard service is another important step towards increasing the accessibility of crucial emergency services in South Africa where the vast majority of people are unable to afford the benefits of private security.”

Myers adds AURA’s aim has always been to deploy technology to create a more inclusive security landscape. “WhatsApp is used by over two billion people in over 180 countries. With such widespread popularity and reach in South Africa, WhatsApp is the most coherent delivery tool to put private security in the hands of those who need it at an affordable price point. Such a tool is not only easy to use, but is easily shareable too, making it a quick and responsive means of fighting crime.”

The WhatsApp security chatbot connects to AURA’s nationwide network of over 1,500 armed responders. By making use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to streamline its system, the AURA-backed Tracker CareGuard solution ensures that the closest responders are dispatched to a distress call.

“Security technologies which enable broad access and the migration from static manned guards toward technology-based detection linked to fast human responses have the potential to make the biggest impact in eradicating crime, both in South Africa and across the globe. Our data on-demand service uses statistical data to guide decision-making which in turn assist private security companies to become more affordable, accessible and effective.” says Myers.

Interested individuals can test the service by saving 0861 222 781 as a WhatsApp contact on their mobile device and typing ‘Hi’ in the chat to initiate a demonstration.

