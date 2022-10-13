iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Auditor-General Says SOE Reform Has Been Too Slow

9 mins ago 1 min read

The Auditor-General’s office says government has been too slow in turning around ailing state-owned enterprises.

The failure to submit financial statements for years, particularly in the case of South African Airlines, and the delays by others such as Eskom, has also made it difficult to form an accurate picture of the state of their finances.

The Auditor-General’s office says while it supports the department’s initiative to turn around state-owned entities, the reality is, the pace has been too slow.

The AG’s Fhumulani Rabonda says a lack of funding criteria for these entities, is causing policy uncertainty.

Transnet has been the biggest culprit in terms of irregular expenditure of over R1 billion.

The AG’s office says the figure could be far higher, due to a preferential procurement exemption granted by the finance minister.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

PSA Plans To Strike After Failed Wage Talks

15 mins ago
1 min read

Ministers Hope For Breakthrough As UNTU Rejects Transnet Offer

17 mins ago
vote
1 min read

Election Bill Met With Fierce Opposition

2 days ago
1 min read

Transnet, Untu And Satawu Continue With Wage Talks At CCMA

2 days ago
1 min read

Power Cuts Killing Small Businesses – Ndabeni-Abrahams

2 days ago
1 min read

Zille Takes Legal Action Against Joburg Speaker

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Grid Under ‘Severe Pressure’

4 days ago
1 min read

I’m Relieved To Be Free Again – Zuma

5 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Suspends Power Cuts

5 days ago
1 min read

SAMA Says Shortage Of Doctors At Critical Stage

6 days ago
1 min read

Cosatu Stages Nationwide Protest

6 days ago
1 min read

Force Majeure At Transnet Port Terminals

6 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Understanding How Debt Can Hurt Your Mental Health

2 mins ago
1 min read

Auditor-General Says SOE Reform Has Been Too Slow

9 mins ago
1 min read

PSA Plans To Strike After Failed Wage Talks

15 mins ago
1 min read

Ministers Hope For Breakthrough As UNTU Rejects Transnet Offer

17 mins ago

Share