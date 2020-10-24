Aubameyang Must Handle Expectations At Arsenal – Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he is not surprised that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is facing questions over his form and believes the Gabon international must deal with the pressure that comes from being a “big player”.
Aubameyang ended a run of four matches without a goal by striking late to help Arsenal seal a 2-1 Europa League win over Rapid Vienna on Thursday, and Arteta said the 31-year-old must create other opportunities for himself to silence the critics.
“Expectations for him are that he has to score a goal every game so this comes with the nature of the big player he is, what he has done in the past,” Arteta told reporters.
“People expect that from him in the future. He needs to handle that … we’re here to support him when difficult times come round him.”
Aubameyang, who signed a new three-year deal last month, has scored 73 goals for the London club in 116 matches since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2018, but has managed only three from seven games this season.
“He needs to get in more goalscoring opportunities, he needs to get the ball more around the box to do what he’s able to do,” Arteta said.
Arsenal return to Premier League action with Sunday’s visit of fifth-placed Leicester City, who are a spot above the Gunners on goal difference.
Arteta’s side beat Leicester 2-0 in their previous meeting in the League Cup last month, but the Spaniard expects a tough challenge at home.
“We know that it’s going to be a really competitive match against a team that’s evolved a lot in the last year or so,” Arteta said.
“They had an incredible season last year and it’s always a challenge to play against them. We’re expecting a big battle.”
More Stories
Bamford Grabs Hat-Trick As Leeds End Villa’s Start
Aguero Willing To Apologise – Guardiola
Pickford Focused Ahead Of Southampton Clash – Ancelotti
Cavani Primed For Manchester United Debut – Solskjaer
Tiger’s Latest Bid For PGA Tour Record Once Again Out Of Grasp
Brighton Grab Deserved Late Point
Sheffield Utd, Fulham Open Premier League Accounts
Big Win At Newcastle Marks Start Of Season – Solskjaer
‘Project Big Picture’ Struck At Core Values – Parish
Henley Sails To Three-Stroke Lead In Las Vegas
Wallabies Coach Left Ruing Mistakes
Everton Must Look At Positives After Derby Draw – Calvert-Lewin