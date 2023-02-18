iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

AU Summit to Discuss the “Acceleration of AfCFTA Implementation” this Weekend

10 seconds ago 1 min read

AfCFTA’s plan is to boost intra-African trade by 60 percent by 2034 by eliminating almost all tariffs, creating an economic bloc of 1.3 billion people with a combined gross domestic product of $3.4 trillion. African countries currently trade only about 15 percent of their goods and services with each other, compared to more than 65 percent with European countries. If fully implemented, AfCFTA would lift 50 million Africans out of extreme poverty and raise incomes by nine percent by 2035, according to the World Bank. But implementation has fallen well short of that goal, running into hurdles including disagreements over tariff reductions and border closures caused by the Covid pandemic. This year’s summit comes at a “delicate moment” for Africa, according to the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank, citing Ethiopia’s nascent peace process, conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Sahel region, South Sudan and jihadist insurgencies in Somalia and Mozambique. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions that followed “have rattled African economies and left many in deep distress”, ICG adds, with food prices shooting up. While Europe’s internal market is knitted together by energy pipelines, motorways, railways and flight routes, Africa is playing catch-up, with decrepit infrastructure and corruption handicapping the process.

AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

60% of Egyptians Deemed Poor or Vulnerable as Inflation and Currency Crisis Bite

1 min ago
1 min read

The Hits and Misses of Forbes Richest in Africa List

2 mins ago
1 min read

De Beers in Talks with Botswana Over Equal Share of Its Diamonds

3 mins ago
1 min read

These African Countries Rose Up the Global Rankings of Faster Internet

4 mins ago
2 min read

The AU’s Behind on Reaching Political, Economic and Cultural Goals Set Out in Agenda 2063

2 days ago
1 min read

The Dirty Tricks Behind Kenya’s Elections

2 days ago
1 min read

A Number of African Countries have Surged in Global Rankings that Gauge Internet Speeds

2 days ago
1 min read

A Row in the Ethiopian Church Dies Down

2 days ago
1 min read

Calling Out Big Players Stalling Progress in the Fight Against HIV/AIDS in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Two Days of Talks Under the Theme “Acceleration of AfCFTA Implementation” Open on Saturday

2 days ago
1 min read

Buhari Eases Currency Crisis In Time for Vote

2 days ago
1 min read

Meta’s Track Record in Africa

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

AU Summit to Discuss the “Acceleration of AfCFTA Implementation” this Weekend

11 seconds ago
1 min read

60% of Egyptians Deemed Poor or Vulnerable as Inflation and Currency Crisis Bite

1 min ago
1 min read

The Hits and Misses of Forbes Richest in Africa List

2 mins ago
1 min read

De Beers in Talks with Botswana Over Equal Share of Its Diamonds

3 mins ago

Share