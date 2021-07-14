iAfrica

AU And UN Condemn Looting In SA

Photo Credit: Twitter/@@IanCameron23

4 hours ago 1 min read

The looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal is attracting international attention.

The United Nations in South Africa is condemning the violence and bloodshed.

At least 72 people have been killed and over 1,200 have been arrested.

The UN says it’s concerned about the knock-on effect of the looting on food and medical supplies.

COVID-19 vaccinations have been stopped in many places.

The UN in South Africa says it’s fully behind government’s plans to quell the violence. 

