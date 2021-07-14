AU And UN Condemn Looting In SA

The looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal is attracting international attention.
The United Nations in South Africa is condemning the violence and bloodshed.
At least 72 people have been killed and over 1,200 have been arrested.
The UN says it’s concerned about the knock-on effect of the looting on food and medical supplies.
COVID-19 vaccinations have been stopped in many places.
The UN in South Africa says it’s fully behind government’s plans to quell the violence.
More Stories
Death Toll Climbs To 72 With Over 1,200 Arrested
More Calls For State Of Emergency
NICD Reports 12 537 New COVID-19 Cases
Unrest Causes Vaccination Challenges
KZN Violence Death Toll Rises To 26
Ramaphosa’s Speech Uninspiring – Steenhuisen
SA Reports 11 182 New COVID-19 Cases
Soldiers Ready To Be Deployed To Assist Police With Pro-Zuma Riots In Gauteng And KZN
South Africans Urged To Get Vaccinated
ConCourt To Hear Zuma’s Bid For Sentence Review
Liquor Industry Disappointed By Alcohol Ban
NICD Reports 16 302 New Cases In SA