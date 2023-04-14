iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Atrocities Committed in Removal of DRC Refugees

56 seconds ago 1 min read

A UN report has alleged recent migrant worker expulsions from Angola have led to human rights violations, including rape and other types of violence against Congolese women and children. In the previous six months, 12,000 workers were reported by officials and the UN, to have passed through one border crossing close to the town of Kamako in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Victor Mikobi, a doctor who specialises in treating victims of sexual violence at a health centre in Kamako, said local clinics had recorded 122 cases of rape this year, unprecedented levels for the town, he said. Head of the IOM’s mission in the DRC, Fabien Sambussy, is quoted by journalists to have described Kamako as an “open-air migrant camp”. According to the UN report, only 20% of the deported workers had permits, and many of them enter Angola illegally. Angola the oil rich southern African nation has deported thousands of workers in recent months, according to UN figures, echoing previous purges over the past 12 years, during which abuses also occurred, according to human rights groups.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Iceland’s Biggest Fishing Firm Accused of Corrupt Deals in Namibia

2 mins ago
1 min read

Space at the Service of EU-AU Cooperation

3 mins ago
1 min read

East Africa’s Cross-border Electric Railway Line Plans Up the Competition for Cargo Business

5 mins ago
1 min read

Reveal of Africa.com’s 2023 Definitive List of Women CEOs

2 days ago
1 min read

For the First Time the Government of Kenya has Failed to Pay its Employees

2 days ago
1 min read

Eritrean Doctor Appeals for Conjoined Twins

2 days ago
1 min read

Growing Threat in the Gulf of Guinea

2 days ago
1 min read

The Women on the Frontlines of Somalia’s Stories

2 days ago
1 min read

UN Food Relief Agency Investigates the Theft of Food in Ethiopia

2 days ago
1 min read

German Companies are Training Young Africans to become IT Experts, also for the German Market

2 days ago
1 min read

Bujumbura Gets Some Needed IMF Relief

2 days ago
1 min read

South Africa has a Food Crisis

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Atrocities Committed in Removal of DRC Refugees

56 seconds ago
1 min read

Iceland’s Biggest Fishing Firm Accused of Corrupt Deals in Namibia

2 mins ago
1 min read

Space at the Service of EU-AU Cooperation

3 mins ago
1 min read

East Africa’s Cross-border Electric Railway Line Plans Up the Competition for Cargo Business

5 mins ago

Share