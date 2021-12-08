ATM Resubmits Motion Of No Confidence Against President Cyril Ramaphosa

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has resubmitted its request for a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa

In an email sent to Speaker of Parliament Nosivie Mapisa-Nqakula by party leader Vuyo Zungula on Wednesday, it requests that she reconsiders placing a motion of no confidence against the president on the agenda without delay.

This is in light of the Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling last week, which set aside a decision by the previous Speaker to reject its request that voting in the motion be done under secret ballot.

ATM said since Ramaphosa came into power irregular expenditure in government and state-owned entities increased, while the very same SOEs continued to collapse without anyone being held to account.

The SCA had found then Speaker Thandi Modise misunderstood her discretion; this now compels her successor Mapisa-Nqakula to reconsider the ATM’s request.

Share with your network!