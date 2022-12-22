ATM Goes To Court To Secure Open Ballot Vote

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) will not let the section 89 report into the Phala Phala farm robbery die in Parliament.

The party that launched the impeachment bid wants the courts to declare the National Assembly vote on the report, irrational and invalid.

Party leader Vuyo Zungula says that speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngakula’s interpretation of the rules, has previously been disproven by the courts.

