iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

ATM Goes To Court To Secure Open Ballot Vote

President Cyril Ramaphosa leading government’s responses to issues raised by community members of the ZF Mgcawu District Municipality and surrounding areas, during the 5th Presidential Imbizo in Upington, Northern Cape. [Photo: GCIS]
13 hours ago 1 min read

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) will not let the section 89 report into the Phala Phala farm robbery die in Parliament.

The party that launched the impeachment bid wants the courts to declare the National Assembly vote on the report, irrational and invalid.

Party leader Vuyo Zungula says that speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngakula’s interpretation of the rules, has previously been disproven by the courts.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

ActionSA Calls For eThekwini Metro To Close Beaches Pending Investigation

13 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma Forges Ahead With Case Against Ramaphosa

14 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Not Covered By Nolle Prosequi

14 hours ago
4 min read

Zelenskyy Requests More Military Aid After Latest Russian Attacks

3 days ago
1 min read

Soldiers To Remain At Eskom Power Plants Until Sabotage Threat Subsides – SANDF

3 days ago
1 min read

Cape Town Tourism Optimistic Power Cuts Won’t Deter Tourists From Visiting

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa’s Re-Election Will Boost SA’s Economy – Godongwana

3 days ago
1 min read

ANC Top 7 Officials Urged To Unite Party

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Re-Elected ANC President

3 days ago
2 min read

Alleged ‘Killer Cop’ Commits Suicide

4 days ago
1 min read

ANC Delegates Brace For Top 7 results After Voting Goes Late Into The Night

4 days ago
1 min read

ANC Records Steep Decline In Membership

4 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Extraordinary Reveals A New Destination On The Panorama Route, Mpumalanga

13 hours ago
1 min read

ATM Goes To Court To Secure Open Ballot Vote

13 hours ago
2 min read

ActionSA Calls For eThekwini Metro To Close Beaches Pending Investigation

13 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma Forges Ahead With Case Against Ramaphosa

14 hours ago

Share