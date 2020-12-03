At MANCOSA The Value Of Empowering Women Leadership Matters

Share with your network!

The new ways of working in the economy do not rely on physical strength but skills that come naturally to women, such as determination, attention to detail and measured thinking.

This was brought to light at an annual women’s leadership event which was held virtually in partnership with Aspire Solutions and hosted by MANCOSA, a private higher education institution.

This event was created to allow women to collaborate, engage as well as network with other inspiring women and to allow women to feel motivated and encouraged.

Several women shared their success stories with the attendees in order to inspire other women to step up their game in the business sector and explore new opportunities, especially in fields of sustainability, science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM).

Ayanda Dlamini, South African radio DJ, television presenter and MC, was born and bred in Cape Town, attended an all-girls school, and later completed a Diploma in Performing Arts.

The motivational speaker said she enrolled at the distance learning institution, MANCOSA, where she completed an Advanced Social Media Marketing short-learning course.

Dlamini gracefully hosted the women’s leadership event where she said: “When women come together and share thoughts and ideas, the world changes for the better. Knowledge fuels the mind, and when we know better, we do better.

“If you want to grow, you have to get out of your comfort zone.”

She plans to pursue a Diploma in Business Management at MANCOSA.

All the ticket proceeds of the event were donated to the Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust, the oldest non-profit organisation in South Africa supporting rape survivors on the road to recovery.

Nuhraan Sambo, Academic Strategic Lead at MANCOSA, said: “The event is a project that is close to my heart, and I am grateful to have shared time with dynamic speakers.

“MANCOSA drives women empowerment on all levels, and this event is one such platform that promotes this agenda. We can only move onwards and upwards from here.

“Women have shown a real desire to listen to experts in the wider world of business. The world is now seeing women from other fields joining higher positions and taking on more responsible roles.”

Mushfiqoh Samodien, Business Director at Aspire Solutions, said: “Well done to MANCOSA for hosting a successful virtual event in aid of Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust.

“It was truly an honour to have partnered on such a worthy cause. Our objectives brought hope and empowered women. May we continue to make a difference one step at a time.”

Sam Gqom, Founder and Director of Womandla Foundation, a non-profit organisation informing, empowering and equipping women and girls by building sustainable communities, said: “I decided to be part of the women’s leadership webinar to share knowledge and my experiences on leading a women’s organisation.

“MANCOSA seeks to empower and educate others with knowledge, and this speaks to the values of Womandla Foundation too.”

