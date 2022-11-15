At Least 1,400 ‘Ghost’ Employees At Prasa – Mbalula

At least 1400 employees working at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) can’t be verified, according to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula says widespread wrongdoing has been allowed to take place at the rail company because of bad management.

Several steps are being taken to deal with ghost employees.

These are workers who earn a salary but never physically clock in. Or sometimes prove to be fake.

These efforts will include working with other government departments to verify credentials and digitise staff information.

Share with your network!