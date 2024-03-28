At Least 137 Kidnapped School Children Have been Released in Nigeria

Nigeria’s Kaduna state Uba Sani confirmed in a TV interview that he had met with the children’s families. “I am happy, the families are happy, we are all happy the children have been rescued,” he told the broadcaster. However, Sani said that a teacher had died after developing “some complications” while in captivity, without providing further detail. Nigeria’s National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu had coordinated the “operations of the security agencies, which eventually resulted in this successful outcome,” Sani said. The gunmen previously demanded a ransom of 1 billion naira ($620,000) and threatened to kill all of the students if their demands were not met, according to a member of the community.

SOURCE: CNN