AstraZeneca Vaccine Still Safe To Use – WHO

The AstraZeneca vaccine is safe to use, according to the assurance from the World Health Organization’s Africa Director Dr Matshidiso Moeti.

She says further studies are being conducted on the variant in South Africa but emphasises that the vaccine remains an effective tool against COVID-19.

She assured the continent that Astrazeneca vaccine is safe to use, especially since the second coronavirus wave has been deadly.

She said that it may not be able to stop some cases but it is able to stop the problem of severe cases.

The WHO says it doesn’t come as a surprise that some countries are hesitant due to its lower efficacy against the COVID-19 variant in South Africa.

The WHO says the vaccination plan in Africa is on track.

