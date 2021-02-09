AstraZeneca Vaccine Still Relevant – Expert

Clinical trials on AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine have only shown a 22-percent efficiency against the variant first discovered in South Africa.
But doctors and researchers are confident it will prevent severe illness and death from COVID-19.
Government is halting the rollout of the vaccine temporarily following the results of the trial.
Research and innovation professor Mosa Moshabela at UKZN says the AstraZeneca vaccine should not be written off just yet.
Meanwhile, 183 more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, with 1,376 new cases.
More Stories
Vaal Dam Full After Heavy Rainfall
No Pomp And Ceremony For Sona 2021
1 376 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
SA Halts Rollout Of AstraZeneca vaccine
J&J Applies For Emergency Use Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Diko, Masuku Disciplinary Hearings Continue
2 435 New COVID-19 Infections Reported In SA
Eskom Suspends Load-Shedding
SA Confirms 3 184 New COVID-19 Cases
Government Pushing For More COVID-19 Vaccines – Mkhize
SA Reports 3 749 New COVID-19 Cases
Eskom Implements Stage 2 Load Shedding Until Sunday