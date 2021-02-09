iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

AstraZeneca Vaccine Still Relevant – Expert

Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash

3 hours ago 1 min read

Clinical trials on AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine have only shown a 22-percent efficiency against the variant first discovered in South Africa.

But doctors and researchers are confident it will prevent severe illness and death from COVID-19. 

Government is halting the rollout of the vaccine temporarily following the results of the trial.

Research and innovation professor Mosa Moshabela at UKZN says the AstraZeneca vaccine should not be written off just yet.

Meanwhile, 183 more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, with 1,376 new cases. 

