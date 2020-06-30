Wed. Jul 1st, 2020

Assassination of Popular Musician Sparks Protests across Ethiopia

Demonstrations have broken out in Ethiopia following the shooting dead of musician Hachalu Hundessa, well known for his political songs. Two people have died during protests in one town, a doctor told the BBC. Hachalu’s songs often focused on the rights of the country’s Oromo ethnic group and became anthems in a wave of protests that led to the downfall of the previous prime minister in 2018. The 34-year-old had said that he had received death threats. The police are now investigating the killing, which took place on the outskirts of the capital, Addis Ababa. Thousands of his fans headed to the hospital in the city where the body of the singer was taken on Monday night. In the eastern town of Chiro, two people were shot dead during protests, a medic at the local hospital told BBC Afaan Oromo. In another town – Adama – one person was injured and government buildings have been set ablaze. The internet has also been shut down in parts of the country as the protests spread in Oromia regional state.

SOURCE: BBC

