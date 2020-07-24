As Zuma Set To Speak, Mlangeni Foundation Says Icon Deserves Dignified Memorial

An SANDF member screens and takes temperature of those who come to pay their respects at the Dube, Soweto, home of struggle stalwart and the last surviving Rivonia Trialist Andrew Mlangeni, who died at the age of 95 on 22 July 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

The June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation said they want to give the struggle stalwart a dignified send-off – without any controversy.

They held a briefing outside Andrew Mlangeni’s Soweto home on Friday afternoon, where it responded to the ANC’s planned virtual memorial service in his honour at which former President Jacob Zuma is set to give an address.

Many consider this ironic – given that Mlangeni had strongly criticised the former president while he was still alive – and was aggrieved by the corruption allegations levelled against Zuma.

The foundation’s Malosi Kekana said: “Mlangeni stood for integrity, [he] was a man of honour and awe do know that he had expressed reservation around issues such as state capture. Those things are publicly known. But what we would not like to do is take this event of giving Ntate Mlangeni an honourable funeral to be mired in controversy due to current affairs.”

Mlangeni, who turned 95 on 6 June, was admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Thaba Tshwane on Tuesday after an abdominal complaint. He passed away overnight, with the public receiving the news on Wednesday morning.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral category 1 funeral for the struggle veteran, which will take place next week Wednesday.

