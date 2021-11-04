iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

As Covid Fades, Multinationals Turn Attention Back To Africa As World’s Only Growing Consumer Base

Image: Supplied

1 hour ago 3 min read

The consequences of Covid-19 will be felt for years to come, but it is clear already that multinational companies and investors are turning their attention back to the world’s youngest continent – and with good reason. 

Speaking at EY’s Africa Tax Summit 2021 which was held last week, Larry Eyinla, EY Africa Tax Leader, said: “Investors have for years followed Africa’s notable and durable demographic trends. And now as Covid is hopefully receding they are once again focusing on Africa’s distinctive appeal which has been brought into stark relief by the pandemic. 

“In the coming decades Africa will be the world’s only source of a growing labour forces and consumer bases. It is the world’s youngest continent, and stands out in a world of ageing and shrinking populations.” 

He added the big question for Africa post COVID is where it lands in the global reset. 

“There’s an opportunity for us to get the right policies in place and capitalise like never before. The pandemic, and governments’ response to it, certainly paused the world’s interest in Africa but now the attention is back on the continent because of the opportunities it offers. There have been many false starts for Africa; now is the time to catch the wave of renewed investor interest.” 

He noted that multinationals are increasingly planning for this, He cited increased investments in start-ups in the fintech sector across the continent,  and recent commitments by large tech companies including Microsoft, Google and Oracle, to invest in tech infrastructure and skills. 

“The  majority of investments are now aimed at participating in African economies rather than exporting local resources for use elsewhere. For example, the African auto market which is traditionally dominated by used-car sales is receiving interest for new car capacity with assembly plant announcements by auto giants such as VW and Toyota.” 

Extractive sectors, which are based on extracting and selling natural resources,   are no longer the primary source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Africa. 

The forces shaping Africa’s economic outlook are also a mix of continuity and change, but with some idiosyncratic features. “Generational gains in political stability and growing capacity in democratic institutions across the continent had helped to push FDI to a historic high in 2019, and that trend is likely to resume into 2022,” Eyinla said. 

However, the biggest potential for change remains the still low level of trade amongst African countries. 

The new, ambitious African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA), free-trade deal for the continent, promises myriad opportunities for those countries with the right policy mix in place. 

The trade pact commits the 54 signatory countries to removing 90 percent of tariff lines for goods as well as for services. Implementation was to begin just as the pandemic shut down the global economy in March 2020, and leaders committed to a short delay rather than a long one. 

“Whether it will now progress depends on sufficient amounts of political will during the challenging implementation stages. Governments hopefully will overlook the short-term loss of tariff revenue in order to achieve the long-term boosts to revenue from far greater intra-Africa trade.” 

An increasing ability to deploy digital technologies and telecommunications networks has helped some governments to distribute aid to populations quickly and efficiently. 

“This growing capability is a by-product of the underlying gains in political stability – whilst democratic transitions are fresh and fragile in many countries on the continent, the drop in the number of coups and the rise of peacefully-conducted elections has freed civil servants across ministries and institutions to do their jobs and bring better services and technology to many more Africans. 

“Preserving this political stability and building on governance gains will be crucial,” Eyinla concluded.  

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

6 min read

What COP26 Means For South Africa

1 hour ago
5 min read

Business Lessons To Take Into 2022, And Beyond

1 hour ago
7 min read

The Leader, The Monk and The Bull: The Untrue Truths About Leadership

24 hours ago
3 min read

Wills And The Global Investor: Does One Worldwide Will Suffice?

1 day ago
4 min read

Power To The People – 2021 Africa Tech Festival Explores Where Trees And Technology Meet

1 day ago
3 min read

Black Friday 2021 Set For Growth, But Not Without Challenges

1 day ago
podcast
2 min read

Africa.com Launches Six-Part Podcast Series Addressing Africa’s Most Urgent Issues

2 days ago
3 min read

Tips To Kickstarting Your Investment Journey

3 days ago
4 min read

Home Is Where The Economy Is

3 days ago
6 min read

Industry Experts Offer Tips For Businesses On How To Prepare For The Holiday Season

6 days ago
3 min read

Looking For A Job? How To Unlock The Power Of Networking With LinkedIn

6 days ago
5 min read

Impact Investing: The Importance Of Sustainable Infrastructure In Emerging Markets

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Cape Town Law Enforcement To Clamp Down On Guy Fawkes Fireworks

6 seconds ago
6 min read

What COP26 Means For South Africa

1 hour ago
3 min read

EthiQal-OHH Partnership Achieves 500 Life-Changing, Pro Bono Surgeries

1 hour ago
5 min read

Business Lessons To Take Into 2022, And Beyond

1 hour ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer