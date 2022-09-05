iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

‘Artistic Awakening’ in Benin as Return of Royal Artifacts Attracts Huge Crowds

5 hours ago 1 min read

Despite the slow pace by which Western governments have repatriated African art, Benin has managed to amass enough works to stage an exhibition, and the people are coming in droves. With lines around the block, primarily of Beninese, its huge success is unprecedented and has some believing that it could launch an ‘artistic awakening’ in the country. More than 200,000 people have visited a free exhibition in the presidential palace, “Art of Benin From Yesterday and Today: From Restitution to Revelation.” 90% of them are Beninese. Children have asked their parents to bring them because they didn’t want to miss what friends were discussing at school, and spiritual leaders have traveled from across Benin to contemplate the ancient artifacts. The exhibition is also showcasing 34 contemporary artists. When the exhibition finishes at the end of August, the objects will travel to Ouidah, once a slave port, where a new slavery museum is being built.    

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The South African Tourism Sector is Poised for a Tremendous Bounce-back

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Gorilla-naming Event that Takes Place Every Year in Rwanda

5 hours ago
1 min read

Spend Spring in these Two African Destinations

5 hours ago
1 min read

Lagos’ Best Beaches: From Luxury Resorts and Peaceful Coves to Lively Beach Clubs

5 hours ago
1 min read

Inspirational Women in Conservation across Africa 

5 hours ago
1 min read

Artist Oluseye Ogunlesi Builds a Black Ark to Explore Canada’s Colonial History

5 hours ago
1 min read

How West African Cuisines Originated and Developed Over Centuries

5 hours ago
1 min read

Dripping With Hope  

5 hours ago
1 min read

Bobi Wine Takes His Fight to Venice

5 hours ago
1 min read

Benin Used as Launchpad for Tech Startups

2 days ago
1 min read

Shell’s Exploration Plans in South Africa Halted

2 days ago
1 min read

Ethiopia has New Plans for Crypto Businesses

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The South African Tourism Sector is Poised for a Tremendous Bounce-back

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Gorilla-naming Event that Takes Place Every Year in Rwanda

5 hours ago
1 min read

Spend Spring in these Two African Destinations

5 hours ago
1 min read

Lagos’ Best Beaches: From Luxury Resorts and Peaceful Coves to Lively Beach Clubs

5 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer