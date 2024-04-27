Arteta Receives Wenger’s Advice On Fine Margins In Title Run-In

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has been seeking counsel from former manager Arsene Wenger as the club aims to end their 20-year wait for the Premier League title this season, Arteta said ahead of Sunday’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

A win over their north London rivals could galvanise Arsenal’s hopes of lifting the title. The Gunners lead in the standings by one point over Manchester City, who face Nottingham Forest later on Sunday with a game in hand.

Wenger during his 22-year tenure led Arsenal to three league titles, in 1997-98, 2001-02, and the remarkable “Invincibles” season in 2003-04.

Arsenal remained unbeaten throughout the entire 2003-04 league campaign and clinched the title with a 2-2 draw in the north London derby at Spurs’ White Hart Lane stadium

“I have spoken to him a few times,” Arteta told reporters.

“There were certain topics (we discussed) about how they won it and the later stages.

“(Wenger) used to talk about that when I was a player. For this time of the season, at the end, it is about finding a way to win the game. You can do it in various ways when you look at how they won the titles.

“And how they won certain games with very, very, close margins. He always talked about that, about the fine margins and who is going to step up on the occasion to make it happen.”

Fifth-placed Tottenham, who have not had a game for two weeks, are eying a fourth place finish in the league.

After Spurs, Gunners play Bournemouth, Manchester United and Everton.

