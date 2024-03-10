Arteta Praises Ramsdale’s Courage After Mistake

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale showed his powers of recovery after a massive error gifted Brentford an equaliser, twice keeping his side level before a late winner on Saturday put the pressure back on the Gunners’ title rivals.

The England keeper has lost his starting spot to David Raya this season but, with Brentford loanee Raya ineligible, Ramsdale made his first appearance since Jan. 7.

An uneventful first half for Ramsdale turned into a nightmare on the stroke of halftime, as he took far too long on the ball inside his six-yard box and allowed Yoane Wissa to pounce.

The away fans tried to get under Ramsdale’s skin, repeatedly serenading him with an unfavourable comparison to Raya and greeting his every touch with sarcastic cheers.

But the England keeper produced two second-half saves to keep the game at 1-1 before Kai Havertz’s late header sent Arsenal top for the first time since Christmas Eve with a 2-1 win.

Ramsdale was all smiles after the final whistle as he was embraced by his team mates and Arteta, who described him as “a person with a huge personality and courage”.

Arteta praised Ramsdale’s response to his mistake.

“I’m not surprised because the whole team, the whole stadium, was behind him and he has that respect and that admiration,” he said.

“We really wanted to win for him in that moment and he really helped us to win.”

Brentford manager Thomas Frank also spoke to Ramsdale after the final whistle.

“I said I think he’s a very good keeper and I didn’t want him to be involved in that situation,” Frank said.

“I don’t think that was a mistake, I think that was very good pressure from Wissa.”

