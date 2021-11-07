iAfrica

Art X Lagos Returns from Hiatus

West Africa’s biggest annual art fair is once again opening its doors to visitors, having made last year’s event online-only to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Highlights include textile pieces by Marie-Claire Messouma Manlanbien, portraiture from Nigeria’s Juwon Aderemi and the photography of Moroccan-born Mous Lamrabat. Art X Lagos is also showcasing digital works, known as Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs), by a number of African artists. This year’s event, which began on Thursday, will run in-person until Sunday and will continue online until 21 November.

SOURCE: BBC

