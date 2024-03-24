Art That Captivates the Present and the Future 

At the recent Investec Cape Town Art Fair, Boemo Diale won the prestigious Tomorrows/Today Prize for her exhibition entitled Going Home. Carrying an R 80,000 award, the prize recognizes emerging and underrepresented artists, and is presented annually at the fair. Mafikeng-born 23-year-old Diale, who grew up between the City of Gold and Rustenberg, interrogates the inner workings of her child self that existed in liminal spaces between rural and urban – particularly her grandmother’s home in Phokeng, Rustenberg – and reflects upon ideas of gender, race, culture, identity, mental health and spirituality in a playful, colourful way.

