Arson Charge For Man Accused Of Table Mountain Fire Dropped

Photo Credit: Twitter/@incunabula

5 hours ago 1 min read

The charge of arson against a foreign national, arrested in connection with the Cape Town fires last week, has been dropped.

Instead, he is now facing a lesser charge of contravening the National Environmental Management Act for living in the Table Mountain National Park.

Frederick Mhangazo from Tanzania appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court and has been released on bail.

An emotional Mhangazo said he appreciated the love and support he was getting.

The case has been postponed to 18 June for further investigation and for witness statements to be obtained. 

Mhangazo was released on R500 bail.

