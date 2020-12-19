iAfrica

Arsenal Woes Continue With Defeat To Resurgent Everton

Photo Credit: Reuters/Peter Powell

Arsenal’s dreadful Premier League season continued with a 2-1 defeat to resurgent Everton at Goodison Park leaving the Gunners five points above the relegation zone.

Everton, who move up to second place, took the lead in the 22nd minute when an Alex Iwobi cross was met with a header from Dominic Calvert-Lewin which flew in via a deflection from Arsenal defender Rob Holding.

Mikel Arteta’s side drew level, against his former club, through a Nicolas Pepe penalty in the 35th minute, awarded after a Tom Davies foul on Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

But the Toffees restored their advantage on the stroke of halftime when Yerry Mina timed his run to perfection to angle in a near post header from a Gylfi Sigurdsson corner.

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford had to make a last gasp save to keep out a close-range effort from Bukayo Saka as Carlo Ancelotti’s side picked up their third win in a row.

Everton are second, on 26 points, five behind leaders Liverpool while the Gunners, who have just four wins from 14 matches, are 15th on 14 points.

Reuters

