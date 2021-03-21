iAfrica

Arsenal Roar Back To Draw At West Ham

Photo Credit: Reuters/Paul Childs

4 seconds ago 1 min read

Arsenal staged a stunning comeback to draw 3-3 at West Ham United in a rip-roaring Premier League derby, after they had conceded three times in the opening 32 minutes on Sunday.

West Ham punished a sleepy Arsenal with Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek putting them in complete control and set to go level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea.

But when Alexander Lacazette’s shot deflected in off Soucek in the 38th minute Arsenal came alive.

They laid siege to West Ham’s goal for long periods of the second half and pulled back another goal as Craig Dawson scored into his own net just past the hour.

In a frenetic finale West Ham had chances to seal the points before Lacazette’s 82nd-minute header earned Arsenal what had looked like an unlikely share of the spoils.

West Ham stay in fifth place with 49 points from 29 games, two below Chelsea. Arsenal moved up a place into ninth spot before Aston Villa’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur later on Sunday.

Reuters

