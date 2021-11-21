iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Arsenal Must Learn From Liverpool Defeat – Arteta

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

4 mins ago 1 min read

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side need to channel their energy into learning from their mistakes after Saturday’s 4-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool, ahead of a busy schedule which will see them in action nine times in all competitions until the end of the year.

A touchline row between Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Arteta fired up the home fans and players at Anfield before a four-goal salvo sent Arsenal packing.

Advertisement

The result ended an eight-game unbeaten run for the north London side, who have not won a league game at Anfield since 2012 when Arteta was still playing for them.

“It is one of the toughest places to play football in Europe and in the moment something goes a little bit wrong or the timing is not right, you get punished and they deserved to win the game,” Arteta said.

Advertisement

“I don’t like learning like that, but there’s a lot of learning that we can take from the game for sure. One of the biggest learnings after a disappointing result is focus tomorrow on the next one.

“We’ll look at what we should have done better and why we got punished the way we did and after that put our energy and focus on the next game.”

Arsenal, fifth in the league standings on 20 points from 12 games, will host Newcastle United on Saturday.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Peng Shuai Appears In Beijing, WTA Not Reassured

11 seconds ago
3 min read

Solskjaer Insists He Can Turn United Around

2 mins ago
3 min read

Zverev Beats Djokovic, Will Face Medvedev In Turin Final

6 mins ago
2 min read

Djokovic Remains Non-Committal About Australian Open Participation

8 mins ago
3 min read

England Claims Victory Over South Africa In Epic Clash

13 hours ago
3 min read

Man Utd Lose At Watford

13 hours ago
2 min read

Gerrard Era At Villa Begins With Win Over Brighton

13 hours ago
2 min read

Chelsea Stroll Past Leicester

16 hours ago
2 min read

McIlroy Takes Narrow Lead Into Final Day In Dubai

16 hours ago
4 min read

WTA Threatens To Pull Tennis Tournaments Out Of China Over Peng

21 hours ago
2 min read

Djokovic Will Have To Be Vaccinated To Play In Australian Open

21 hours ago
1 min read

UK Considering Diplomatic Boycott Of Winter Olympics In Beijing- The Times

21 hours ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Peng Shuai Appears In Beijing, WTA Not Reassured

12 seconds ago
3 min read

Solskjaer Insists He Can Turn United Around

2 mins ago
1 min read

Arsenal Must Learn From Liverpool Defeat – Arteta

5 mins ago
3 min read

Zverev Beats Djokovic, Will Face Medvedev In Turin Final

6 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer