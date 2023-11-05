Arsenal Manager Arteta Furious Over Controversial Newcastle Goal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he felt “embarrassed” and “sick” after Anthony Gordon’s controversial goal in Newcastle’s 1-0 home victory over his side as he gave a scathing assessment of the match officials and the Premier League’s standards.

The goal was allowed after a triple VAR assessment lasting four minutes and six seconds to check if the ball went out of play, whether there was a foul in the build-up and for offside.

“How the hell did this goal stand up?,” Arteta said at the start of his emotional post-match press conference. “It’s embarrassing what happened. How this goal stands, in the Premier League – this league that we say is the best in the world.

“I’ve been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It’s a disgrace. It’s not good enough. I feel embarrassed to be part of this.”

Gordon broke the deadlock in an already heated game in the 64th minute, firing past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

“It’s embarrassing. That’s how I feel and that’s how everybody feels in that (dressing) room,” the Spaniard added.

“You cannot imagine the amount of messages we’ve got saying this cannot continue. I feel sick. That’s how I feel. I feel sick to be part of this.”

The loss was the Gunners’ first in the league this season and left them third, three points behind leaders Manchester City and two off Tottenham Hotspur who play on Monday.

Asked if he would be speaking with the PGMOL refereeing body about the goal, Arteta told Sky Sports, “Yeah we will be taking it for many months. There is so much at stake.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe thought the correct decision was made by the officials and the goal should stand.

“We’re in the dark, we’re stood by the side of the pitch seeing VAR on the screen but with no pictures. I haven’t seen anything other than what I saw at the time. It looked a good goal to me,” he said.

Reuters