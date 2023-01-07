Arsenal Charged by FA Over Player Conduct In Newcastle Draw

Arsenal have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Tuesday’s goalless Premier League draw with Newcastle United.
Arsenal were denied two late penalty claims and a number of players confronted referee Andrew Madley deep into stoppage time to appeal for a penalty for a possible handball. Madley, who issued nine yellow cards in a fractious and scrappy game, waved away the appeals.
“It’s alleged that Arsenal FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute, and the club has until Tuesday 10 January 2023 to respond,” the FA said in a statement on Friday.
League leaders Arsenal are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City. They will return to action on Monday against Oxford United in the FA Cup.
More Stories
Australia Chase Sydney Victory After Declaration
Rashford Could Be ‘Unstoppable’ For Man United – Ten Hag
Venus Out Of Australian Open Following Injury In Auckland
World Number One Alcaraz To Miss Australian Open With Injury
Rashford On Target Again As Man United Beat Everton To Progress In FA Cup
Lampard Says Future Not Under His Control After Everton Exit FA Cup
David Beckham’s Son Romeo Signs On Loan For Brentford B
Tottenham Slump To Villa Defeat As Top Four Hopes Suffer Blow
Decisive Odegaard Leads From Front As Arsenal Scale New Heights
BCCI To Increase Focus On Player Fitness Ahead Of ODI World Cup
Tunisia Coach Stays On Despite Missing World Cup Target
Nadal Says Retirement Not On His Mind After Losing Season-Opener