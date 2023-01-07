iAfrica

Arsenal Charged by FA Over Player Conduct In Newcastle Draw

Arsenal have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Tuesday’s goalless Premier League draw with Newcastle United.

Arsenal were denied two late penalty claims and a number of players confronted referee Andrew Madley deep into stoppage time to appeal for a penalty for a possible handball. Madley, who issued nine yellow cards in a fractious and scrappy game, waved away the appeals.

“It’s alleged that Arsenal FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute, and the club has until Tuesday 10 January 2023 to respond,” the FA said in a statement on Friday.

League leaders Arsenal are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City. They will return to action on Monday against Oxford United in the FA Cup.

