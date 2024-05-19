Arsenal Beat Everton But Title Wait Goes On

Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Everton proved in vain as their hopes of a first Premier League title for 20 years were crushed on the final day of the season on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side began the day needing a win and for Manchester City to fail to beat West Ham United — a scenario that few inside The Emirates Stadium believed would happen.

All hope looked lost when Idrissa Gueye’s deflected free kick put Everton in front and City led 2-0 but Takehiro Tomiyasu levelled before halftime at around the same time that West Ham halved the deficit at City.

Kai Havertz fired home Arsenal’s winner late meaning they ended the season with six successive victories but they had to settle for the runners-up spot for the second successive season as City wrapped up a record fourth consecutive title by beating West Ham 3-1.

Arsenal ended with 89 points to City’s 91.

Reuters