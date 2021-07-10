iAfrica

Arrests Made As Protests Force N3 Closure

Several people have been arrested for their participation in violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal.

The province’s SAPS spokesperson Jay Naicker says law enforcement officers will be deployed to monitor the situation at key points.

The KZN protests began on Thursday with demonstrators calling for the release from prison of former President Jacob Zuma.

Protesters blocked roads and torched trucks.

Zuma is in jail as part of his 15-month sentence handed down by the Constitutional Court for contempt.

Meanwhile, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala is calling for calm and adherence to the rule of law, urging demonstrators to protest peacefully.

