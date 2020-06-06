Sat. Jun 6th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Around 69 Gauteng Schools May Not Open Come Monday

5 mins ago 1 min read

EWN

Share with your network!

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said around 69 schools may not re-open on Monday because construction was halted during level 4 and 5 of the lockdown.

But lesufi said most of the schools in the province will be ready on 8 June to receive grade 7 and 12 learners.

Last Sunday Education Minister Angie Motshekga rescinded her decision to open schools, saying that some schools in the country had not been sanitized, did not have personal protective equipment and were thus not ready to re-open.

Under level 4 and 5 of the lockdown, construction was stopped as it did not qualify as an essential service.

Lesufi said that has delayed the completion of renovations at many government schools in the province.

He said some schools could not start learning on Monday because they did not have parameter fences.

The education MEC said alternative arrangements were being made for pupils who could not use their schools to be taught at venues like local churches and halls.

EWN

SeanWhitehead

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ramaphosa Lends His Solidarity With African Americans

3 mins ago
2 min read

SA Can’t Afford To Have Another Western Cape – Phaahla

9 mins ago
1 min read

Maimane Considers Other Options To Stop Reopening Of Schools

6 hours ago
2 min read

Ramaphosa Says More Will Be Done For Collins Khosa

6 hours ago
2 min read

Healthcare Workers Dealing With Mental Strain Get Helpline

6 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Urges WC To Provide More Hospital Beds

6 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ramaphosa Lends His Solidarity With African Americans

3 mins ago
1 min read

Around 69 Gauteng Schools May Not Open Come Monday

5 mins ago
2 min read

SA Can’t Afford To Have Another Western Cape – Phaahla

9 mins ago
1 min read

Jordan Announces $100 million Donation To Fight For Racial Equality

12 mins ago