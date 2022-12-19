Army Deployed To Guard Eskom Power Station

Amid Stage 6 power cuts and reports of sabotage at South Africa’s coal-fired power plants – the army is now being deployed to protect certain stations.
Eskom says soldiers will now being posted at four power plants – namely Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations.
Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya says something had to be done about ongoing cases of sabotage.
But the SA National Defence Union is asking why the police can’t do the job alone.
The union’s Pikkie Greeff says he’s concerned, and questions the timing of the deployment.
Meanwhile, top energy expert, Chris Yelland, fears that South Africans aren’t fully aware of the level of criminality at some power stations in Mpumalanga.
It’s not yet clear how long they’ll be deployed for.
