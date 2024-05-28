Armed Insurgents Kill Over 20 Civilians in Central Mali

More than 20 civilians were killed in an attack on Saturday in a village situated within the Circle of Bankass in central Mali’s Mopti region. The assailants, unidentified armed individuals, targeted villagers en route to their farms for the day’s work. Bankass’s Mayor, Moulaye Guindo, reported that the death toll, which initially stood at 19, has risen above 20. The West African country region has been heavily impacted by an insurgency linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State since 2012. Despite substantial foreign military efforts, these jihadist groups have continued to gain ground, operating all over the Sahel region, causing thousands of deaths and displacing millions. The persistent insecurity has led to significant political instability, contributing to two coups in Mali since 2020, with the resultant juntas claiming they acted because of the security situation.



SOURCE: ARISE TV