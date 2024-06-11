Armed Conflicts Reach Highest Level Since WWII Ended in 2023

In 2023, the number of armed conflicts worldwide reached a post-World War II high, with 59 conflicts recorded, according to a new study. Most of the conflicts occurred in Africa, with 28, followed by Asia with 17, and the Middle East with 10. Europe and the Americas had three and one conflicts, respectively. Despite the increase in total conflicts, there was a decline in the number of countries that experienced it from 39 to 34. The rise in conflicts is partly due to the spread of ISIL (ISIS) in Asia and the Middle East and the growing involvement of non-state actors, and it has complicated the work of NGOs and civil society organizations, among other things. According to data collated by Sweden’s Uppsala University, the number of combat-related deaths in 2023 was the third highest since 1989. However, the overall conflict-related deaths over the past three years were the highest in the past three decades.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA