Heineken South Africa is proud to introduce A’Rise by Heineken®. A multi-layered platform that gives iconic tastemakers the opportunity to connect with rising local talent within music, fashion, and art across the African continent.

Through nine immersive events across three cities in South Africa, A’Rise will welcome four international music icons and over 30 of South Africa’s most prominent artists.

Yay Abe, the series Creative Director, will collaborate with local streetwear designers, Broke & Float Apparel. This collaboration will see the creation of a limited-edition capsule which will be released at the series launch event that will be held at La Parada Waterfall on November 22, 2022.

“For young and aspiring creatives, South Africa’s creative space can seem like an exclusive club reserved for our country’s most successful cultural tastemakers. We as a brand are all about celebrating diversity and through A’Rise we’re breaking down the doors and fostering supportive communities to drive inclusivity within the creative space,” says Marcel Swain, Head of Marketing: Premium at Heineken® South Africa.

A’Rise is set to give the future icons of the creative community a direct line to Africa’s most iconic creatives as they will have a platform to deep dive into their creative processes, share their secrets to success, and uncover a space to connect and amplify.

For decades, Heineken® has been at the forefront of unforgettable consumer experiences and ground-breaking collaborations. Locally, South Africans have seen collaborations such as Drip, Imprint, Denim by Dome, and Gumball Bizzley come to life. To be part of the A’Rise community as well as stand a chance of winning tickets to the events, be sure to keep an eye out on the @arise.festival social media platforms, visit www.arisefeststival.co.za or follow @Heineken_SA for more information.

Find out more on the official YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=curY0r7W_ns

