Architecture and Design Should Be for Everyone’: Yinka Ilori’s Colorful World

He first gained acclaim for his colorful upcycling of discarded furniture, but Yinka Ilori is about so much more. A Brit of Nigerian descent, his world is all about color and the joy and connectivity that it can bring. Determined to unite people, he creates a dialogue with his designs that speak to rebirth, joy, and community – key themes he draws from his Nigerian culture. He has also created a public art installation in response to Covid-19 in support of the NHS in a poster space at Blackfriars in Southwark. It’s inspired by sketches for the A&E department at Chelsea & Westminster hospital. The message, written in vibrant pink, is the perfect message from Ilori: “Better days are coming, I promise”.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
More Stories
Reading for the End of the World
Extending Solar Footprint across Africa
First of its Kind Telecos Deal in West Africa
Way Forward for South African State Airline
This is the Best Time for African States to Exercise Positive Agency for their Own Development
The Secret behind the Successful Harvest in Kenya’s Rift Valley