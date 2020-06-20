Sat. Jun 20th, 2020

Architecture and Design Should Be for Everyone’: Yinka Ilori’s Colorful World

He first gained acclaim for his colorful upcycling of discarded furniture, but Yinka Ilori is about so much more. A Brit of Nigerian descent, his world is all about color and the joy and connectivity that it can bring. Determined to unite people, he creates a dialogue with his designs that speak to rebirth, joy, and community – key themes he draws from his Nigerian culture. He has also created a public art installation in response to Covid-19 in support of the NHS in a poster space at Blackfriars in Southwark. It’s inspired by sketches for the A&E department at Chelsea & Westminster hospital. The message, written in vibrant pink, is the perfect message from Ilori: “Better days are coming, I promise”.    

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

