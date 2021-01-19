Archbishop Desmond Tutu Urges People To Get Vaccinated

Share with your network!

Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah have thrown their weight behind the covid-19 vaccine.



Tutu has pledged that he will get the jab as soon as one becomes available.

In a statement released by the Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, they sympathised with the people whose lives have been destroyed by the virus.

The Archbishop has called on other public figures and leaders to take a pledge to be vaccinated.

He urged people not to fear the vaccine as it uses the body’s natural defenses to build resistance to infections.

He says the more people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 the more every one of us is protected against this unpredictable and devastating disease.

