Archbishop Desmond Tutu Urges People To Get Vaccinated

Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah have thrown their weight behind the covid-19 vaccine.
Tutu has pledged that he will get the jab as soon as one becomes available.
In a statement released by the Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, they sympathised with the people whose lives have been destroyed by the virus.
The Archbishop has called on other public figures and leaders to take a pledge to be vaccinated.
He urged people not to fear the vaccine as it uses the body’s natural defenses to build resistance to infections.
He says the more people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 the more every one of us is protected against this unpredictable and devastating disease.
More Stories
Tertiary Institutions’ Year To Start After Release Of Matric Results
No Proof That Vaccines Effective Against New Variant – Karim
Promising Signs As SA records 9 010 New Covid-19 Cases
Extend The Curfew From 11pm – CoCT
Lockdown Criminal Records To Be Expunged But Not Yet
COVID-19 Negatively Impacting Eskom
12 267 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Eskom Announces Stage 2 Load Shedding Will Continue
Eskom Forecast Indicates Risk Of Load-Shedding For Months
SA Records 13 973 New COVID-19 Cases
Unions Say KZN Hospitals Are Coping
14 880 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA