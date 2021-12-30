Archbishop Desmond Tutu To Lie In State Until Friday

The body of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu will lie in state for two days starting from Thursday.

Mourners are set to gather at Cape Town’s St George’s Cathedral.

The anti-apartheid stalwart died on Sunday aged 90.

He was only scheduled to lie in state on Friday.

It has since been extended for two days to allow more people to pay their respects.

Many have hailed Tutu for his courage to confront the ills of apartheid.

The body of the Nobel Laureate will be cremated after the funeral on Saturday.

