Archaeologists Unearth ‘Huge Number’ of Sealed Egyptian Sarcophagi

Twenty miles south of Cairo, in a necropolis known as Saqqara, Egyptian archaeologists have discovered a vast trove of sarcophagi, which are believed to date back 2,500 years. While details have yet to be released, it is assumed that the remains belong to statesmen and religious authorities from Egypt’s 26th dynasty, and archaeologists are eager to investigate what clues they will provide about this ancient civililzation. This marks the latest in a string of discoveries at Saqqara, a necropolis about 20 miles south of Cairo. The vast burial ground once served the royal capital of Memphis, and the site is also home to Egypt’s oldest surviving pyramid. Although it is not yet confirmed what will happen to the newly discovered sarcophagi, some of those found earlier this year are set to go on display at the soon-to-open Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza. Upon its opening, the 5.2-million-square-foot structure will become the world’s largest museum devoted to a single civilization.
SOURCE: CNN
