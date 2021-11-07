iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Archaeologists in Egypt Reveal Tomb of Ramses II’s Chief Treasurer

26 seconds ago 1 min read

Batah-M-Woya’s tomb is located in Saqqara, a huge necropolis south of Cairo, according to a statement from Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities published Saturday. Saqqara has been the site of a string of astonishing finds in recent years, and this latest discovery is the work of a team of archaeologists from Cairo University. In addition to the tomb of the former treasurer, the team also uncovered the tombs of a number of dignitaries, including a military leader called Hor Mohib. Sometimes known as Ramses the Great, Ramses II ruled Egypt from 1279 to 1213 BC, the second-longest reign in Egyptian history.

SOURCE: ART NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Smithsonian Museum of African Art Removes Benin Bronzes

2 mins ago
1 min read

Art X Lagos Returns from Hiatus

3 mins ago
1 min read

Etan Comics Retell Ethiopia’s History Through Animation

6 mins ago
1 min read

Senegal has all the Makings of a Vibrant Surf Scene

2 days ago
1 min read

From the Fire to the Frying Pan for Kenyan Women

2 days ago
1 min read

Safer Mining Practices in DRC

2 days ago
1 min read

Expanding the Library of African Genomes

2 days ago
1 min read

Dangote has been a Main Beneficiary of Nigeria’s Backward Integration Policy

2 days ago
1 min read

Time for a Right to Read in South Africa?

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigerian Remittance Firm’s Edge over the Competition

2 days ago
1 min read

South Africa Gets Helping Hand to Leave Coal

2 days ago
1 min read

Two Sides of Ethiopia’s Civil War

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Archaeologists in Egypt Reveal Tomb of Ramses II’s Chief Treasurer

26 seconds ago
1 min read

Smithsonian Museum of African Art Removes Benin Bronzes

2 mins ago
1 min read

Art X Lagos Returns from Hiatus

3 mins ago
1 min read

Etan Comics Retell Ethiopia’s History Through Animation

6 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer