Archaeologists in Egypt Reveal Tomb of Ramses II’s Chief Treasurer

Batah-M-Woya’s tomb is located in Saqqara, a huge necropolis south of Cairo, according to a statement from Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities published Saturday. Saqqara has been the site of a string of astonishing finds in recent years, and this latest discovery is the work of a team of archaeologists from Cairo University. In addition to the tomb of the former treasurer, the team also uncovered the tombs of a number of dignitaries, including a military leader called Hor Mohib. Sometimes known as Ramses the Great, Ramses II ruled Egypt from 1279 to 1213 BC, the second-longest reign in Egyptian history.

SOURCE: ART NEWS

