iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Archaeologists Discover the World’s Oldest Jewelry in Moroccan Desert

7 hours ago 1 min read

A set of shell beads dated from 142,000 and 150,000 years ago, made from half-inch-long sea snail shells, the 33 beads turned up during excavations conducted between 2014 and 2018 near the mouth of Bizmoune Cave, about 10 miles inland from the coastal city of Essaouira. The archaeologists used uranium-series dating, which measure the radioactive decay of uranium, to test the age of the beads and the surrounding layers of ash and sediment. The beads come from two sea snail species: the Columbella rustica, from the dove snail family, and Tritia gibbosula, commonly called the swollen nassa. Each bead had a hole drilled through it, presumably so the ornaments could be hung on strings or clothing, possibly worn as earrings or a necklace. They are similar to other finds on the African continent, but the earliest examples had previously been just 130,000 years old.

SOURCE: ARTNET

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Accra’s Sustainable Goals

7 hours ago
1 min read

Clashes Flare over Tunisia Landfill Site

7 hours ago
1 min read

Sudan’s Truce

7 hours ago
1 min read

Malawi’s Dwindling Medical Supplies

7 hours ago
1 min read

Congolese Leader Wants to End Corruption and Squandering of Mining Assets

8 hours ago
1 min read

Stay-at-home Order Against Nigerian Government is Ultimately Harming the Wrong People

8 hours ago
1 min read

Blinken Tells Tunisia’s Leader to Heed the People’s Calls

8 hours ago
1 min read

‘Back Off Ethiopia!’

8 hours ago
1 min read

20 Million Adults in Kenya have just a Month to get Vaccinated

8 hours ago
1 min read

The Bad Boy of Morocco is Cleaning Up its Act

1 day ago
1 min read

The Leading Adventure Destination in the Indian Ocean Islands

1 day ago
1 min read

The Best Wellness Retreats in Africa

1 day ago

You may have missed

3 min read

COP26: Five Climate Change Factors Impacting Nonprofit Organisations

18 seconds ago
4 min read

Scientists Mystified, Wary, as Africa Avoids COVID Disaster

7 mins ago
1 min read

DA’s Mpho Phalatse Elected New Joburg Mayor

5 hours ago
1 min read

No Evidence Linking Noodle Deaths To Tampering By Foreign Nationals – SAHRC

5 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer