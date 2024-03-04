April or May are the Best Times to Visit the Jardin Majorelle in Morocco

French artist Jacques Majorelle decided to create this unique walled garden in his newly adopted home of Marrakesh. The vibrantly colored garden was an oasis in the arid desert landscape. Majorelle drew inspiration from traditional Islamic gardens with their saturated color palette, shaded areas and cool water elements, like a long reflecting pond and bubbling fountain. The verdant gardens feature a bamboo forest, fan and date palms, and Monstera deliciosa that stand out against the cobalt blue Majorelle used as the estate’s signature color. This sense of aliveness juxtaposed with the serene elements of the garden was immediately apparent to fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent and his business partner, who acquired the property in the 1980s after Majorelle’s death, ensuring Majorelle’s living canvas will be enjoyed for generations to come.

LONELY PLANET