Appropriations Bill Passed, Channels Funds To Covid-19 Fight, Service Delivery

This includes an undisclosed number of teachers, pupils and supporting staff.

Premier David Makhura said they noticed that COVID-19 active cases were growing exponentially in the province and had doubled during the past seven days.

Makhura said the affected schools were now being disinfected and cleaned to get rid of all traces of the virus.

The premier said he didn’t want them closed for too long.

He said they also had a problem of criminals targeting schools.

Makhura said he and his team were formulating a plan on how to minimise infections at schools before all pupils were allowed back.

EWN

