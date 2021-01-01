Applications To Open On Friday

Applications for the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant are expected to open on Friday.
And government is promising additional pay points and more improved, systems.
The Social Development department and Sassa will be partnering with retailers and banks to increase pay points and minimise queues previously seen at post offices.
The previous grant received more than 10 million applications with almost 6 million approved.
With caregivers now eligible to receive the grant, applications are expected to exceed these figures.
But the Sassa CEO says despite additional beneficiaries, long queues at pay points will be a thing of the past.
Meanwhile, unions have called on government to implement a permanent basic grant.
And Social Development says it has already begun drafting policies to make this a reality.
More Stories
Gordhan ‘Sleeping On The Job’ – Numsa
Truck Drivers Under Siege In Eastern Cape
SA Reports 13 263 New Cases
Election Date Set For 27 October Pending Court Decision
School Damage Over R140m During Riots
Relief For Cape Town Commuters And Taxi Drivers
NICD Reports 8 436 New COVID-19 Cases
Taxi operations expected to resume in Western Cape
SA Set To Receive Another Batch Of Pfizer Vaccines
Cele, Zikalala To Give An Update On Situation In Phoenix
SA Reports 5 575 New COVID-19 Cases
Ramaphosa Urges South Africans To Get Vaccinated