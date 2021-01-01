Applications To Open On Friday

Share with your network!

Applications for the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant are expected to open on Friday.

And government is promising additional pay points and more improved, systems.

The Social Development department and Sassa will be partnering with retailers and banks to increase pay points and minimise queues previously seen at post offices.

The previous grant received more than 10 million applications with almost 6 million approved.

With caregivers now eligible to receive the grant, applications are expected to exceed these figures.

But the Sassa CEO says despite additional beneficiaries, long queues at pay points will be a thing of the past.

Meanwhile, unions have called on government to implement a permanent basic grant.

And Social Development says it has already begun drafting policies to make this a reality.

Share with your network!