Applications are now open in South Africa for the 2023 edition of the Visa Everywhere Initiative (VEI), a global open innovation competition that sees startups pitch their innovative solutions to solve tomorrow’s payment and commerce challenges.

This year’s VEI in South Africa will see an in-person competition on 22 June 2023, the winner of which will progress to the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) finales livestreamed on July 27 on TechCrunch – a leading online publisher focused on the tech industry and the startup ecosystem. The startup that wins at the CEMEA Regionals will participate in the global finale, which will be held on September 19 at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco.

“The Visa Everywhere Initiative is a platform that empowers fintechs and entrepreneurs to showcase the most ground-breaking, impactful solutions in the world of payments and commerce,” said Lineshree Moodley General Manager of South Africa at Visa.

Since its launch in 2015, VEI has helped startups representing more than 100 countries collectively raise more than $16 billion USD in funding, with a network that includes nearly 12,000 startups from across the globe. Last year, VEI awarded more than $530,000 USD in prize money over the course of the competition, which saw over 4,000 startups participate from five regions. VEI 2022 saw Nigeria’s ThriveAgric take home the VEI Global grand prize of $100,000 USD. ThriveAgric also won the $20,000 USD Visa Direct prize.

“Through their technology-driven, innovative solutions, fintechs have the potential to offer broad social benefits to the markets they operate in – particularly when it comes to providing financial services to those who have traditionally been underserved. At Visa, we believe access to the digital economy drives equitable, inclusive growth, and VEI is an important means of supporting the innovators playing a leading role in this space,” added Moodley.

VEI is seeking innovative and ambitious entrepreneurs who are uplifting communities by solving payment and commerce challenges faced by businesses of all sizes and sectors, in the following areas:

Enablers of digital services and digital issuers

Blockchain and cryptocurrency

Crowdfunding

Banking-as-a-Service

BIN sponsors

Issuer/processors

Program managers

Digital issuance

Blockchain and cryptocurrency

Alternative lending

Personal financial management

Money transfer and remittance

Digital banking (aka neo banks)

Digital wallets, peer-to-peer (P2P) and transfers

Employee benefits

Payables

Corporate cards (aka expense management)

Value-add for merchants and/or consumers in the finance space

Data and analytics

ID, authentication and security

InsurTech

Loyalty

Merchant services and tools

Process and payment infrastructure

Retail technology

Other

Small- and medium-sized business recovery

Money movement (disbursements, Intra-account, P2P vendor and payments)

Acceptance (e-commerce and mobile acceptance)

Risk management (chargebacks, etc.)

Brand management (Community building, etc.)

Other

New categories for 2023:

Sustainable fintechs

Risk

Urban mobility

This year’s prizes

VEI South Africa 1 st place: $50 000 USD

place: $50 000 USD VEI South Africa 2 nd place: $30 000 USD

place: $30 000 USD VEI South Africa 3rd place: $20 000 USD

The application deadline for VEI South Africa is May 14th.

