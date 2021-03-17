iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Application Deadline for the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme is March 31

22 mins ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) (www.TonyElumeluFoundation.org), Africa’s leading philanthropy dedicated to empowering African entrepreneurs, will close applications for the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme on its TEFConnect digital platform (www.TEFConnect.com) on March 31. This year’s intervention prioritises the economic recovery of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) and young African entrepreneurs, following the Covid-19 disruption to economic activities.

To address the unique challenges arising from the pandemic, lift millions out of poverty and create sustainable employment across the continent, the Foundation’s Entrepreneurship Programme will empower over 3,500 young African entrepreneurs in collaboration with global partners.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation, which celebrated ten years of impact in 2020, is empowering a new generation of African entrepreneurs, through the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme. Successful applicants receive a world-class business training, mentorship, non-refundable seed capital up to $5,000, and global networking opportunities.  The Programme is open to entrepreneurs across Africa, both new start-ups and existing young businesses, operating in any sector.

According to the Director of Partnerships & Communications at the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Somachi Chris-Asoluka, “Africa’s growing, and active youth population must take advantage of this opportunity and apply for the programme before the 31st of March, as their full participation will create a pathway to economic prosperity. This year, we have the capacity to empower more African entrepreneurs than ever, further ensuring that they have adequate training, funding and mentorship to boost their performance. It is time for young African entrepreneurs to embrace this much-needed support system to enable thriving and sustainable economic activity. We believe we will continue to see exponential change in sectors across the continent”.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation’s $100million Entrepreneurship Programme, launched in 2015 to empower 10,000 entrepreneurs over 10 years, is now entering its 7th year and has empowered to date, over 9,000 young African entrepreneurs from 54 African countries.

Prospective applicants should apply on the digital networking hub for African entrepreneurs, www.TEFConnect.com.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Capitec Once Again the Bank with the Happiest Clients

40 mins ago
3 min read

Registrations for Africa Travel Week Virtual Now Open

1 day ago
2 min read

Spoil Your Family With a Delicious Easter Adventure at Spier

5 days ago
2 min read

African Institute for Mathematical Sciences and Ishango Partner to Connect Data Science Graduates to International Opportunities

5 days ago
2 min read

Google and Opennetworks Bring the Classroom of the Future to Africa

5 days ago
2 min read

Donated Hotel Bed Linen Creates Over 300 School Shirts for Learners at Klipheuwel Primary in Cape Town

6 days ago
3 min read

Girls From Rural Schools Receive R100K Towards Fighting Period Poverty

6 days ago
2 min read

MaXhosa is Committed Towards a R700,000 Education Endorsement for 2021 Students

1 week ago
3 min read

Building a Body of Evidence to Combat GBV

1 week ago
3 min read

Lets Celebrate Our Women Scientists and Engineers

1 week ago
3 min read

African Innovation: Launch of Wits Philanthropy and Resource Mobilisation Postgraduate Diploma

1 week ago
4 min read

The Impact of COVID- 19 on Women

2 weeks ago

You may have missed

2 min read

SA’s Biggest Board Meeting, The Directors Event, Will Focus on Reimagining South Africa

5 mins ago
2 min read

PayFast Sees 412% Growth in QR Code Payments

9 mins ago
3 min read

Magalies Monster and Platinum Trail Run get South Africans Outdoors in 2021

16 mins ago
2 min read

Application Deadline for the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme is March 31

22 mins ago