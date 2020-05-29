Apple Music is Launching its First Radio Show in Africa

FILE - This June 23, 2019 file photo shows DJ Cuppy at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Apple Music announced Thursday that “Africa Now Radio” will debut Sunday and will feature a mix of contemporary and traditional popular African sounds, including genres like Afrobeat, rap, house, kuduro and more. Cuppy, the Nigerian-born DJ, will host the weekly one-hour show, which will be available at 9 a.m. EDT. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The streaming platform announced that “Africa Now Radio with Cuppy” will debut Sunday and will feature a mix of contemporary and traditional popular African sounds, including genres like Afrobeat, rap, house, kuduro and more. Cuppy, the Nigerian-born DJ and music producer, will host the weekly one-hour show, which will be available at 9 a.m. EDT. African music and artists have found success outside of the continent and onto the pop charts in both the U.S. and U.K. in recent years. Apple Music’s announcement comes the same week Universal Music Group said it was launching Def Jam Africa, a new division of the label focused on representing hip-hop, Afrobeat and trap talent in Africa. The label said it will be based in Johannesburg and Lagos but plans to sign talent from all over the continent.

