Apple Called Out for How it Classed Africa

Streaming music platform, Apple Music, recently held its 2021 awards— the third since its creation in 2019. The tech giant gave out several awards to artists across the world, including a trio of Artist of the Year recognitions— a first in the awards’ history. Artist of the Year recipients were Japan’s Official Hige, France’s Aya Nakamuraa, and Nigeria’s Wizkid. However, rather than mention Wizkid’s homeland of Nigeria, his home ‘country’ was simply listed as Africa. Let’s just say the African Diaspora as a whole was not having it, and they immediately called Apple Music out on their alleged oversight. “AFRICA IS NOT A COUNTRY,” popular Instagram page @moyoafrika pointed out in a post about the awards.
SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE
More Stories
An App that Rewards Customers for Recycling their Solid Waste
The Coronavirus Pandemic has Derailed the Global Campaign against Malaria
Weather Grinds Cairo to a Standstill
Mission-driven Agri-tech Companies in Africa You should Know About
Providing Quality Distance Learning for All
WFP Suspends Food Distribution in Ethiopia’s Kombolcha and Dessie Towns
Burkina Faso Faces a Political Vacuum in the Face of an Escalating Security Crisis
Africa’s Strategy Should Look Forward Not East or West
Covid Cases in South Africa Surged by 255% in the Past Seven Days
AU Joins Calls Against Discriminating Southern Africa
Tennis Queen Runs Successful Take-away
Latest Arrest in Lilongwe’s Quest to Stop Graft