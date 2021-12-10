iAfrica

Apple Called Out for How it Classed Africa

Streaming music platform, Apple Music, recently held its 2021 awards— the third since its creation in 2019. The tech giant gave out several awards to artists across the world, including a trio of Artist of the Year recognitions— a first in the awards’ history. Artist of the Year recipients were Japan’s Official Hige, France’s Aya Nakamuraa, and Nigeria’s Wizkid. However, rather than mention Wizkid’s homeland of Nigeria, his home ‘country’ was simply listed as Africa. Let’s just say the African Diaspora as a whole was not having it, and they immediately called Apple Music out on their alleged oversight. “AFRICA IS NOT A COUNTRY,” popular Instagram page @moyoafrika pointed out in a post about the awards.

