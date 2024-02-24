Anywhere but Home for African Migrants

Migrants and asylum seekers in Tunisia’s capital on Thursday expressed divided opinions over Albania’s controversial migration deal with Italy. Albania’s parliament approved a deal for the country to hold thousands of asylum seekers for Italy in a vote on Thursday, despite protests from opposition lawmakers and human rights groups. For some of the people currently sheltering at a camp in Tunis, Albania is not the destination of choice for them. However, others said they were open to going to Albania, especially those fleeing war or repression in their own countries. “We need safety and security because we don’t know what will happen to us in Albania. If Europe’s decision will help us, we support it and hope they will help us because we are already fleeing from war.”



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS